Ballet Quad Cities will go to Oz Sunday on Outing Club lawn

Ballet Quad Cities’ artistic associate Emily Kate Long is bringing her spin on “The Wizard of Oz” to the Outing Club this Sunday for two performances.

Ballet Quad Cities will be back on the lawn of The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St.., Davenport, for its second performance of the season Sunday, Sept. 12 — with two shows, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The dancers will premiere “Dorothy Goes to Oz,” Ballet Quad Cities style. Join Dorothy and her companions on an adventure-filled journey to the Land of Oz. With a little help from Glinda, the Good Witch, they’ll dance down the yellow-brick road and uncover the smarts, heart, and courage they need to defeat the Wicked Witch of the West, according to the professional ballet company.

Act I showcases two new choreographic works by BQC artistic director Courtney Lyon and Act II features “Dorothy Goes to Oz” by artistic associate Emily Kate Long. You can meet the dancers and choreographers at an Afterglow on the lawn following the the 5 p.m. performance. Bring your chairs and blankets – there is plenty of room to spread out on the lawn

It’s recommended that you purchase your tickets ahead of time; they won’t be available at the door. A Charcuterie picnic box is available to order for $20. There will be a cash-only bar – no credit cards, and no outside food or beverages are permitted.

Tickets are non-refundable, and cost $25 for adults, and $15 for students 12 and under, available HERE.

BQC also will hold community auditions for roles in this holiday season’s production of “The Nutcracker,” on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 13-14, in their studio, 613 17th St., Rock Island. The first day will audition dancers age 13 and up (6:15-7 p.m.), and the second day for kids age 7-12 (6:30-7:30 p.m.). To register and for more information, visit http://balletquadcities.com/Nutcracker-Auditions.