Balloon release at Friendly House honors Breasia

An Easter celebration, complete with an Easter Egg hunt, included a tribute to Breasia Terrell Saturday afternoon at Friendly House, Davenport.

“We’ve been all cooped up, and now it’s dance time!” said Luekinna Hodges, whose nonprofit is Kinna’s House of Love.

Hodges, dressed as the Easter Bunny, led the activities for dozens of kids and parents.

A balloon release was held in tribute to Breasia, whose body was found March 22 just north of DeWitt. She was 10 when she went missing in July.

Hodges said she is not directly related to Breasia, “but I love all kids,” she said. “We want to celebrate her spirit.”

Hodges held a moment of silence and a brief prayer of blessings before the balloon release. The balloons were purple in memory of Breasia, who, her family has said earlier, loved purple.