Ballots marked with Sharpie pens in Illinois will be counted

An election inspector looks at an absentee ballot as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Illinois State Board of Elections announced on Thursday that all voters who used Sharpie pens to mark ballots on Election Day have had their votes counted.

During Election Day and in the days since, the State Board of Elections says they have received many calls from voters around Illinois concerned their polling places provided them with Sharpie pens to mark their ballots and this might cause problems with their votes being recorded.

Today, they’re disputing there are any issues with Sharpies being used.

Traditional felt-tipped Sharpie markers may bleed through ballots, but the ballots are designed so any inadvertent marks on the reverse side do not interfere with your desired vote. Ballots in Illinois are designed so that the “target area” — or oval to be filled in to mark a vote — on one side of a ballot does not align with a target area on the reverse side on the ballot.

If ink were to bleed through to the reverse side of the ballot and produce a mark sufficiently prominent to be detected by the tabulator, the ballot would be returned to the voter for correction.

Testing was also done before the elections to help ensure potential issues such as inadvertent marks on ballots or accidental use of unapproved writing tools do not cause a vote to go uncounted.