After recently introducing Bally’s Sports Bar to the Quad Cities, the company has taken the game to the next level by adding a retail sportsbook and rebranding the sports bar to Bally Bet Sportsbook & Bar, Rock Island, a news release says.

Travis Hankins, vice president and general manager, officiated at the Bally Bet ribbon cutting ceremony. (Bally’s)

“We are very proud to introduce our retail Bally Bet Sportsbook in Illinois, a state with a coveted sports history and a legion of loyal fans. We are excited to bring this elevated experience to Quad Cities’ sports bar experience. I would like to thank the State of Illinois for its collaboration throughout this process, and I would also like to recognize our team members for their contributions to this for this opportunity,” said George Papanier, president at Bally’s Corporation.

Fans can place their bets at the all-new, fan-friendly retail sportsbook, the release says. The new Bally Bet Sportsbook & Bar features three betting windows, five kiosks, 25 big screens, a 20-foot LED video wall, 25-seat bar, and The Luxury Box, a private dining area.

Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, noon-10 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. To learn more about Bally’s Quad Cities, visit here.

