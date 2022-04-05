Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel donated $2,500 to Trinity Health Foundation’s Hope for Heroes program on Monday, April 4.

The Hope for Heroes fund was established during the COVID-19 pandemic to support the needs of the Trinity healthcare team. “When COVID-19 invaded our lives more than two years ago, it was the love and appreciation from every person. everywhere that kept these extraordinary individuals going,” says a release from Bally’s in Rock Island

In addition, Bally’s Quad Cities donated 200 buffet meals to the Trinity Rock Island campus medical professionals to thank them for their tireless work throughout the pandemic.