Bally’s Quad Cities casino slot machines to be available 24/7

Team members at the former Jumer’s Casino & Hotel, Rock Island, on Sept. 14, 2021 celebrated the renaming of the facility to Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel.

Bally’s Quad Cities in Rock Island is officially opening its casino slot machines 24 hours a day, seven days a week, starting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, including new slots.

“Under our new Bally’s ownership and brand, we are excited to be able to expand our gaming times and offerings to our guests. After constricting hours and capacities during the pandemic, we are encouraged and optimistic to be able to expand our gaming to 24/7 for the first time in the property’s history,” Travis Hankins, Vice President and General Manager at Bally’s Quad Cities, said in a company release. “It is one of several positive changes we have made in the past couple of months as ‘Bally’s Quad Cities’ and essential to remain competitive in this market.”

The other major casinos in the QC — Rhythm City in Davenport and Isle Bettendorf — have previously been open 24/7. At Bally’s (the former Jumer’s Casino and Hotel, which rebranded in mid-September), the hotel front desk is open 24/7 and the other hours of operation are:

Tables:

Monday and Tuesday – Opens at 12 p.m.

Wednesday through Sunday – Opens at 9 a.m.

Poker:

Wednesday to Sunday – 4 p.m. to midnight

Players Club:

Sunday to Thursday – 8 a.m. to midnight

Friday and Saturday – 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Blue Square Café:

Sunday to Thursday – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Blue Square to Go:

Sunday to Thursday – 6 a.m. to midnight

Friday and Saturday – 6 a.m. to 3 a.m.

DJ’s Steakhouse:

Wednesday and Thursday – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oculus:

Daily – 9:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

In June, Bally’s completed its $120-million purchase of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel from Delaware North Companies Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. For more information about Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel, visit ballysquadcities.com.