Bally’s Quad Cities gives $50,000 to Two Rivers YMCA, Rock Island Public Library facility

Bally’s Quad Cities announces its $50,000 donation, over a five-year period, to the Two Rivers YMCA and Rock Island Public Library’s newest facility.

“Bally’s prides itself in being a good community partner. We are proud to support Two Rivers YMCA and Rock Island Public Library who have come together to assist children, seniors, and families within our community,” said Travis Hankins, vice president/general manager at Bally’s Quad Cities, in a news release.

The Two Rivers YMCA and Rock Island Public Library have joined forces to create a new community-serving facility in the heart of Rock Island. It is a priority to focus on equitable and sustainable solutions that address both immediate community needs and the underlying root causes that have led to racial, social, and economic inequities, the release says.

The programs, services, and initiatives offered at the new facility will enable kids to realize their potential, prepare teens for college, provide safe and affordable recreation, help seniors stay healthy and active, and offer ways for families to have fun and grow together.

Mark Schwiebert, tri-chair of the capital campaign is excited to have Bally’s support for the project. “We’re delighted to have Bally’s join the campaign for the exciting joint Rock Island Library -Two Rivers YMCA project in Rock Island. This project will greatly benefit the citizens of Rock Island and the Quad Cities generally, and Bally’s participation represents a very strong initial statement of commitment to the well-being of our community.”