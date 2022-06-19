Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel (executive and employees of the Bally’s C.R.E.W. team) donated and served 150 meals to Project NOW, Inc. – Rock Island County Senior Center for a senior center open house/volunteer appreciation event.

The Rock Island County Senior Center serves as a county-wide community focal point for seniors. The center offers a variety of services for persons aged 60 and over. These services are designed to help seniors live independently in their own homes, a news release says.

Project NOW Inc., a Community Action Agency, serves Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties in Illinois. Since 1968 it has helped families with low incomes and seniors meet basic needs and improve their standard of living.