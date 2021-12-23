Bally’s Quad Cities team donates 20 holiday boxes of meals to Rock Island County Senior Center

A team of employees from Bally’s Quad Cities in Rock Island this week donated 20 holiday boxes to the Rock Island County Senior Center. Each box consisted of the following dinner items.
- Whole Turkey (12-15 pounds)
- Green Bean Casserole
- Creamed Corn
- Traditional Stuffing
- Mashed Potatoes/Turkey Gravy
- Dinner Rolls and Butter
- Pumpkin Pie
- Whipped Cream
Executive Chef Kevin Heston included cooking instructions to each box for a special touch. Bally’s Quad Cities is the former Jumer’s Casino and Hotel at Illinois 92 and I-280 in Rock Island.