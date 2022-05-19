Bally’s Quad Cities C.R.E.W. team donated and served pizza, chips, cookies, and bottled water to 60 Rock Island Academy students.

Marci Dinneweth, senior director of human resources, also played a game of Red Light Green Light with the kids, a news release says.

“The Rock Island Academy has been our adopted school for the past 10-plus years. This was our first opportunity to see the kids again, in person, since the pandemic, so it was especially meaningful. It is refreshing to get out of the office and take an afternoon to serve food, play games, and see the students’ smiles again,” said Travis Hankins, vice president/general manager at Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel.

The Rock Island Academy is a K-6 elementary school that educates more than 400 students to include exceptional learners, a news release says.

Twenty-five percent of the population is comprised of English learner students that speak up to 13 different languages, with Kirundi, Karen, and Spanish the most frequently spoken by newcomers, the release says.