Ban on eviction continues to remain in effect in Illinois

As Illinois moves to Phase 3 on Friday, the ban on residential eviction will continue to remain in effect, the governor announced on Friday during the daily press briefing.

“In addition to the extension of necessary legal mechanisms like our disaster proclamation, the state and national economy demand that we take action to protect people as best we can from the financial challenges that COVID-19 has brought on,” the governor said.



“So I will also be extending a ban on residential evictions, moratorium on utility shut offs, and suspension on repossession of vehicles,” he added.

The governor added that the state will continue to offer the ability to conduct marriage and notarizations remotely. Many in-person licensing and training requirements are also suspended for the time being so that the workers can keep their professional credentials active.

While stay-at-home executive order ended on Friday, the governor announced that he is signing a new executive order, called the Community Recovery, under which mitigation strategies will continue to the norm.

These strategies include- gatherings limited to groups of 10 or fewer people, maintaining social distance, and wearing face-covering in public for all who are able.