Nonprofits in Iowa have received over $250,000 in grants from one of the biggest banking institutions in the U.S.

Bank of America has announced that $265,000 in grants will be awarded to 14 Iowa nonprofit organizations to drive meaningful and sustainable progress and help manage society’s biggest challenges. This is the first round of grants the company hands out to local nonprofits throughout the year.

The 14 recipients are:

By Degrees Foundation

Ellipsis

Food Bank of Iowa

Humility Homes

Iowa Healthiest State Initiative

Jewels Academy

Junior Achievement

Oakridge Neighborhood Services

OneIowa

River Bend Foodbank

Solidarity Microfinance

Tanager Place

Urban Dreams

Women Lead Change

These grants tackle the economic and social conditions that affect family stability, access to food and healthcare and workforce development. The funding will support nonprofit organizations that move people away from poverty and into economic mobility and provide access to education and skills training.

According to the 2022 United States Census Bureau, 11.1% of Iowans live in poverty. Having access to quality education and skills training is vital to support the state’s economic growth and end poverty. Bank of America is focusing on supporting a range of workforce development opportunities, including student support, post-secondary institutions and upskilling and reskilling programs to help individuals and families stabilize and advance.

“Partnering with Iowa nonprofit organizations to address issues like food access and nutrition, family stabilization and youth workforce development is part of our approach to fostering economic mobility and equitable progress,” said Heidi Parkhurst, president of Bank of America Iowa. “These investments demonstrate how we are taking action to provide our community the essential resources and support needed to help people succeed today and in tomorrow’s economy.”

Since 2018, Bank of America has provided $2.7 million to Iowa organizations. The grants are part of the company’s commitment to improve the financial lives of individuals, families and communities. Philanthropic and volunteer investments continue to play a key role in this effort to build thriving communities. Iowa’s volunteer rate ranks fourth in the country, with 41.8% of Iowans volunteering regularly in 2021, according to Volunteer Iowa’s 2023 state priorities and impact report.

