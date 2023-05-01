A bank in Moline was robbed Monday morning, and police are seeking your help to identify the suspect.

The Moline Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred today

It happened just after 9 a.m. at Chase Bank in the 500 block of 15th Street.

(Moline Police)

The Moline Police Department received a 911 call reporting a bank robbery around 9:08 a.m. According to police, “A single suspect entered the bank, demanded money from the teller and displayed a handgun. The suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash.”

Police say the suspect is described as a 5-foot-10 man with medium build, a blue sweatshirt with a green reflective vest, dark pants and wearing black Nike tennis shoes with white soles.

(Moline Police)

The suspect was wearing a rubber mask that made his face appear to be an old man. The suspect fled on foot, west on 5th Avenue and possibly got into a black SUV near 13th Street.

The incident is under investigation by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities through the P3 Tips app or at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.

Chase Bank in Moline on May 1, 2023. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

