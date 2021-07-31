Bank robbery remains under investigation

A Saturday bank robbery at Citizens Bank in Roseville, Ill., remains under investigation. .

Witnesses provided law enforcement a suspect vehicle description, a news release says. The vehicle was stopped in Hancock County by several law-enforcement agencies.

Two people were taken into custody, and the vehicle was impounded. The incident was referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and remains under investigation.

No one was injured.

Names of the suspects and additional details will be released when they becomes available, the release says.