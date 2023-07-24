Cinemark Holdings, Inc., has announced the weekend of July 21, 2023, is tracking to be the exhibitor’s best summer weekend box office of all time, as well as one of the highest grossing box office weekends in the Company’s history, according to a Business Wire article.

In the Quad Cities, even at 11 p.m. Sunday business was brisk for busy Cinemark auditoriums at 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport, where many theater-goers dressed in hot pink to celebrate the hit “Barbie” movie.

Driven by the immense buzz surrounding Barbie and Oppenheimer, as well as carry-over from other films, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Sound of Freedom, consumers underscored their excitement to experience the year’s most compelling films in the shared, immersive environment of a movie theater, the release says.

“People love coming together to experience great storytelling in a movie theater, as proven yet again by the sheer volume of consumers who visited our locations to see Barbie and Oppenheimer during opening weekend,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing and content officer. “It appears Barbie actually is everything, and Christopher Nolan fans turned out in droves to see his newest masterpiece in the larger-than-life theatrical format that he intended. Congratulations to our studio partners, as well as the entire creative community for delivering films that generate these record-breaking results.”

Upcoming movies include:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Aug. 2

The Equalizer 3 on Sept. 1

The Nun 2 on Sept. 8

Kraven the Hunter on Oct. 6

The Exorcist: Believer on Oct. 13

Killers of the Flower Moon on Oct. 20

Dune: Part Two on Nov. 3

The Marvels on Nov. 10

Trolls Band Together and Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on Nov. 17

Wish and Napoleon on Nov. 24

Wonka on Dec. 15

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Dec. 22

The Color Purple on Dec. 25.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is “one of the largest and most influential movie theater companies in the world,” the release says. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 516 theaters (317 U.S.; 200 South and Central America) with 5,833 screens (4,391U.S.; 1,442 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 14 countries throughout South and Central America. For more information, visit here.