Barbershops and hair salons are seeing the impact of the Coronavirus

Businesses throughout the Quad Cities are impacted by the Coronavirus, places you might not think about are barbershops and hair salons.



Some have seen a big drop in customers, others aren’t offering as many services to avoid too much contact with people.

Isaac Mensha is the owner of Golden Royal Barbershop and it’s one of many barbershops and hair salons that are seeing a decline in their business due to the Coronavirus.

“This time of the day people would have been full this place, when people get off work you know they want to come and get a hair cut everything, as you can see we have empty chairs,” said Mensha.

The owners at DaVahar Salon are limiting to the amount of people they can have in their salon and are following strict rules.

“We’re limiting who comes in at what times so we have that option of being able to schedule it that way so that we don’t have more than 10 people at a time,” said Stegall “We have been given a protocol of sanitation we are following them totally and completely.”

Angie Walker is the owner of Soteco Rhodes Salon and says she’s starting to see the affects of the virus at her business but they are doing everything they can to make sure everything they touch is sanitized.

“Our nail tech is defitnetly getting the most cancellations and elderly some of our ladies that are over 60 and 70 are cancelling,” said Walker “We’re constantly cleaning faucets anything people touch door knobs, doors and in between every single client as they get up we have bleach sanitizing the entire chairs the shampoo chairs.”

Salons are now required to remove all magazines from their businesses, they also have to clean every 15 to 30 minutes and sanitize between clients.