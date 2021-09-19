Bargains galore at Rock Island Parks & Recreation fall community garage sale Saturday

Rock Island Parks & Recreation invites you on a quest for hidden treasures and unique items at the fall community garage sale on Saturday.

Over 6,000 square feet of bargain-hunting for toys, home décor, furniture, trinkets and more await at the Rock Island Parks & Recreation fall community garage sale on Saturday, September 25, from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Upper Longview Park, located at 1300 17th Street in Rock Island.

For more information call (309) 732-7275. In the event of inclement weather, call (309) 732-RAIN (7246) to check event status. Rain date for the sale is Saturday, October 2.

