Barn burns to the ground at local farm

Fire crews in East Moline are trying to figure out what caused an early morning barn fire at a local farm. Local 4 was the first on the scene as crews were still putting out flames. It happened at Bohnert Jerseys on 112th Street North just after 1am. Owners of the farm tell local 4 that they woke to the sound of an explosion. What they saw next were flames engulfing parts of one of their barns. The barn had livestock inside at the time of the fire. So far, they believe they were able to save all the animals.