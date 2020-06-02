Bars and restaurants in Illinois can now sell cocktails for pickup or delivery

On Tuesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed into law House Bill 2682 which allows bars and restaurants to sell cocktails for pickup and delivery.

“Restaurants and bars are beloved businesses in so many of our communities and also some of the hardest hit from the COVD-19 pandemic,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This legislation will provide these businesses with a critical tool to bring in additional income until they can safely and fully reopen their doors once more. As we move forward, I am fully committed to taking every action available to us and pursuing all resources at the state and federal level to support this critical industry.”

Cocktails that are delivered must be in a sealed, labeled container with a tamper-evident cap or seal by an employee of the establishment who is over the age of 21. The cocktails can not be delivered by a third party delivery app and can only be delivered after an employee verifies the age as well as the intoxication level of the consumer.

The bipartisan legislation, as well, delays late fees and liquor licenses for bars and restaurants for six months.

It also automatically renews and extends liquor licenses for businesses for 120 days that have been suspended in any capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This bill takes effect immediately.