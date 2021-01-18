Bars and restaurants in Rock Island and Knox counties are able to serve customers inside again.



That’s after the illinois department of public health lifted more restrictions for the region over the weekend.



Virginia Castro is the owner of El Mariachi in Moline and just like many area restaurant owners she’s glad to have customers dine in again.

“It feels wonderful, I can’t wait til tomorrow I’ve been starting to get anxiety and desperation but know it’s looking up I’m excited,” said Castro.

El Mariachi took the day to make sure everything is ready for when then they open their doors on Tuesday.

“We can only have 25% of people in the restaurant so we’re going to section off tables and just do some deep cleaning before we open in the morning,” said Castro.

Theo Grevas, the owner of Theo Java Club in Rock Island and said today felt like a new day.

“We thrive on our in dining experience we’ve always thrived in on that. We’re small we don’t have drive thru we really like our indoor experience,” said Grevas. “We’re cleaning, we’re spacing, we’re doing the best we can.”

Greg Kerner is the ower of Thai Town Cafe in Rapids City and is hopeful this time they’ll continue to stay open.

“We’re pretty hopeful that things will get better it’s definitely an illness that hit everybody pretty hard,” said Kerner.

Just like many restaurants they’re following the CDC guidelines.

“Six feet spacing between tables, we also have a sanitation station just when you want into our dining area,” said Kerner.

All bars and restaurants must close by 11 p.m. under the updated restrictions.