Bars can now open with the proper social distancing guidelines in Iowa City

In late August Governor Reynolds issued the order to close bars due to the rise of COVID cases.

Bars can now open with the proper social distancing guidelines.

Jack Greve is a bartender at Deadwood Bar in Iowa City says they have set strict rules to follow for the reopening.

“We blocked off half of the bar for seating have to wear a mask if you’re walking around if you’re sitting you don’t have to wear one but any other time you have to have one on,” said Greve.

Greve said they feel it’s better for them to have less people for right now.

“We are not doing anything more than half capacity through our own policy we’re trying to stay at 50 or below,” said Greve.

Dane Vorbirch is the general manager at The Airliner says safety starts first with their employees.

“Our employees health is still number one priority as well that with also the community so everyday we have our employees come in and get their temperature checked,” said Vorbirch. “You don’t know if next week you’re not going to do some type of buisness or not so safety is always our number one concern and our number one priority when we are operating.”

The governor’s proclamation says all customers must be seated to eat or drink and must be at least 6 feet apart.