Bars in four counties can re-open Wednesday under new order from Governor Reynolds

Iowa — Bars in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties can re-open for business on Wednesday under a new order from Governor Kim Reynolds. However bars remain closed in Johnson and Story Counties.

Under the Governor’s order, bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries and night clubs in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk may re-open at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Customers will still have to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Johnson and Story Counties were excluded from the Governor’s updated order. Those counties are home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, respectfully. Governor Reynolds has said it is young adults in those counties specifically that have driven up COVID-19 rates in Iowa.

Bars and other drinking establishments in those counties must stop serving alcohol at 10:00 p.m. They are also allowed to sell to-go drinks.

The Governor’s order will remain in effect until September 20th, unless she acts earlier to modify or extend it.