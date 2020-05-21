Bars in Iowa are getting ready to open up for business

Bars in Iowa are getting ready to open up after Governor Kim Reynolds announced the next step of loosening restrictions in the state.

Bars will be able to operate under 50% capacity, which are the same guidelines as restaurants.

Crawford Brewery in Bettendorf is excited to finally have some customers inside their facility.

“We want to make sure that we’re safe, that my staff is safe and that we take care of our customers properly too, but overall positive feelings, and we’re ready,” said General Manager Deborah Davis.

They’re taking all of the measures to make sure everyone is safe while they’re having some fun.

“We’re taking half of our chairs that includes space on the patio, we’re going to turn our system into a hostess lead system, so we will be seated throughout the brewery,” said Davis.

Dan Bush is the co-owner of Analog Arcade Bar and said they’re ready to open up for business.

“We also understand that we have to be cautious, extra cautious with everything that’s going on, and just trying, you know, to get back open, embrace what we can,” said Bush.

Bush said that having an open dialog with customers is key.

“It’s important just for customers to understand what we’re dealing with, give us feedback, just give us direct feedback about what we could be doing better and what they’re seeing that we’re not seeing,” said Bush.

As for Crawford Brewery, they’ve got big plans for their reopening.

“We actually have a big announcement that we’ll put out tomorrow, and so we’ll do kind of a weekly or a daily countdown throughout the next week of ramping up to reopening,” said Bush.