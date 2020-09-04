Bars in Scott County are responding to recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that they should close

Bars in Scott County are responding tonight to recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that they should close.



It’s all because Iowa is a hot spot for COVID-19, so far Governor Kim Reynolds isn’t following all of the guidelines.



The state has the highest rate of cases per capital in the country.



The Task Force says Iowa should make wearing masks mandatory and close bars across the state to slow down the Coronavirus.



Ryan Burchett is the owner of Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, he feels he shouldn’t have to pay the price if other places aren’t following the rules.

“If we’ve got some spots that are problems that are not social distancing that are not doing the things we’re supposed to do, lets take care of those establishments needed, but not penalize those of us who have been working really hard,” said Burchett. “We’ve worked really hard throughout this whole process to make sure that we’re following the rules our staff is wearing masks, we’re sanitizing between every seating, we’ve distanced our tables and we’ve done everything that the state has asked us to do.”

Tom Taylor is the venue coordinator at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf and is ready to keep working until Governor Reynolds makes a decision.

“I think they make those suggestions for the governor to then make a decision what’s best for Iowa and which ever those decision they’re going to make, we have a responsiblity to want to thrive as a business and also keep people safe we’re going to do whatever it is that the governor in the state of Iowa says we need to be doing,” said Taylor.

He’s confident the business will be able to get back on its feet if it has to close again.

“In the end if that’s what’s deemed necessary to protect the health of the public especially locally here then we’re going to figure how to thrive in that situtation,” said Taylor.

College towns like Johnson County, Story County and Polk county have some of the highest positivity rates in Iowa.