Barstow man arrested after barricading himself in his home

Ronny H. Anderson, 46, of Barstow, Ill., was arrested on February 24 on Federal gun charges after he barricaded himself in his residence.

On Monday at about 8:00am, the Moline Police Department served a Federal arrest warrant for Ronny H. Anderson, 46, at his home at #10 186th Street in Barstow, Ill. Anderson was wanted on charges for a felon in possession of a firearm.

When police arrived, Anderson barricaded himself in his home. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office was then called it to assist.

After about two hours of negotiations, Anderson left the residence peacefully and was taken into custody without incident. There were no injuries reported.

Anderson is currently being held in the custody of the US Marshals Service on Federal gun charges.