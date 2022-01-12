Basketball team renames itself “Monroe Purple” in Breasia Terrell’s memory

Breasia Terrell’s disappearance in the summer of 2020 galvanized the Quad Cities community. The search ended in heartbreak when her body was found near Dewitt in March last year.

Now, in partnership with One Eighty, basketball players at Monroe Elementary in Davenport will wear purple jerseys – purple was Breasia’s favorite color – with her initials printed on the front in remembrance of her.

“She was a good student she was a good friend,” said coach Kristyn McIntire.

“I really wanted to do something to honor her memory because I knew that basketball is life for her. That was all she talked about. She always had a basketball with her, so in my heart I really wanted to show support for her in any way that I could in her favorite sport,” said McIntire.

Breasia’s disappearance

Law enforcement confirmed March 31 that Breasia was found deceased just north of DeWitt by two local fishermen who discovered her.

Detectives said Breasia was last seen at Henry Dinkins’ apartment in Davenport. She was with her brother, Dinkins’ son.

Dinkins was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping after Breasia was found, and is set for trial in February. He has pleaded not guilty.

One Eighty

One Eighty is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to prevent crisis, poverty, and addiction before it happens, and help those who struggle with those issues.