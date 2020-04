Finn's Grill will provide 400 free meals to the public for Monday Funday, the day after Easter. Owner Joe Ende wanted to find a way to thank the public for all of their support over the years. When he first opened up the grill, one of the first things he wanted to do was provide free meals on Christmas. Now with the Coronavirus Pandemic, Ende saw a need and wanted to help out.

"I wanna use that meal now and kind of hand it out for Easter I think in a time of need and just kind of get it out to the public now to thank them for what they've been doing for us."