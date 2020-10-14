Baths for the Brave: Moline company looking for one veteran in need of a free bathroom renovation

A company in moline is focused on veterans day now even though it’s still about a month away.

Midwest Bath is trying to reach out to veterans in the Quad Cities who may be in need of a safety shower in their home.

They’ll pick one lucky winner through an initiative called ‘Baths for the Braves’

Every year companies across the United States provide a safe shower or bath to veterans in 10 different states.

“Our goal is to help them. If they are disabled, or maybe they have trouble moving around or they just don’t feel safe in their home. We want to make it easier for them. They’ll be able to pick out the shower they like. It comes with safety features such as grab bars, safety seats, and all that good stuff. The whole remodel is free as well as installation” says Erica Sunken, Marketing Manager at Midwest Bath.

The veteran will be picked on Friday. The install will be provided on November 11th on Veterans Day.

For more information about receiving the free safety shower contact the Midwest Bath company store at (888) 838-7138.



