Galesburg Youth Baseball — in partnership with the city of Galesburg — will host the 2022 Cal Ripken Ohio Valley 10 year-old regional baseball tournament Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24 at Voyles Field.

The tournament includes 11 of the best teams from seven states, who will congregate in Galesburg to compete for the regional championship, according to a city release Wednesday..

The tournament begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 21. An opening ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, just prior to Galesburg’s first game of the tournament. Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Steve Trout will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Trout will remain on location after the ceremony to sign autographs and interact with fans.

Trout (who pitched in the MLB from 1978 to 1989) mainly played for the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. There is a gate fee to attend the event. A full concession stand will be available at the event — selling ribeye sandwiches, hotdogs and other assorted food items.

