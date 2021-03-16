Battle of the Bands QC set for Saturday at fairgrounds

Battle of the Bands QC will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust St., Davenport. Admission is free.

Out of 145 bands that were nominated, the top 10 bands will perform, and will be judged by a panel of four judges. The winner of the battle will open for a headlining act at the Mississippi Valley Fair.

Bands were nominated by fans:

Far Out – 3 p.m.

Tyler Richton and High Bank Boys, 3:30 p.m.

Been There Done That, 4 p.m.

Scarlett, 4:30 p.m.

Cal Stage Band, 5 p.m.

Slick Trigger, 5:30 p.m.

Monroe, 6 p.m.

Mamiltons, 6:30 p.m.

Alborn, 7 p.m.

Baja, 7:30 p.m.

Contact mhbooking1@gmail.com for more information.