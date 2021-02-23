Dealing with depression as pandemic multiplies isolation and stressors

The ongoing pandemic is making issues like depression even more prevalent today.

It’s estimated depression impacts 16 million people, which is around six percent of the population.

We investigate what it means close to home in Part 1 of our series ‘The Battle Within,’ highlighting mental health.

If you know someone who has a mental health need, links to local resources are below:

* Vera French Community Mental Health Center – https://www.verafrenchmhc.org/

* Genesis Health – https://www.genesishealth.com/care-treatment/behavioral-health/psych_associates/