How to get treatment for loved one’s mental health condition

Enduring illnesses like depression or an eating disorder can make it difficult to seek help.

That’s why local health providers are on the front lines to make sure those victims are treated and connected to support groups.

In Part 3 of ‘The Battle Within’, we discuss resources that are a call away from offering help in the Quad Cities. We have links to those organizations below:

* Vera French Community Mental Health Center – https://www.verafrenchmhc.org/

* Genesis Health – https://www.genesishealth.com/care-treatment/behavioral-health/psych_associates/

* Foundations 2 Crisis Hotline – https://www.foundation2.org/services/crisis-center/