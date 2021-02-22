Resources in the Quad Cities

Resources are available in the Quad Cities area:

On call 24 hours

563-383-1900

Healthy Happy Families Foundation

700 W. River Drive, Davenport, IA

(563) 940-7875

On call 24 hours

1-800-273-TALK

Genesis Community Crisis Line (Open 24/7):

(563) 421-2975

Genesis Behavioral Health

563-421-6605 , 1401 West Central Park, Davenport, IA 52804

Genesis Psychology Associates

563-355-2577 , 4455 E. 56th Street, Davenport, IA 52807



Davenport Office

563-445-0557

Muscatine

563-263-0667

Burlington

563-326-6431



24/7 Crisis Intervention

(309)-779-2999

Robert Young Center- Access Center

(309)-779-3001

Robert Young Center – Inpatient Services

(309)-779-3001

Robert Young Center – Riverside

(309)-779-3027

Robert Young Center – Outpatient Services

(309)-779-2031

Robert Young Center – Community Support Program

(309)-779-2094