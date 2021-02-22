Resources in the Quad Cities

The Battle Within
Resources are available in the Quad Cities area:

On call 24 hours
563-383-1900

Healthy Happy Families Foundation

700 W. River Drive, Davenport, IA
(563) 940-7875

On call 24 hours
1-800-273-TALK

Genesis Community Crisis Line (Open 24/7):
(563) 421-2975 
Genesis Behavioral Health 
563-421-6605 , 1401 West Central Park, Davenport, IA 52804
Genesis Psychology Associates 
563-355-2577 , 4455 E. 56th Street, Davenport, IA 52807

Davenport Office 
563-445-0557 
Muscatine 
563-263-0667 
Burlington 
563-326-6431

24/7 Crisis Intervention 
(309)-779-2999 
Robert Young Center- Access Center 
(309)-779-3001 
Robert Young Center – Inpatient Services 
(309)-779-3001 
Robert Young Center – Riverside 
(309)-779-3027 
Robert Young Center – Outpatient Services 
(309)-779-2031 
Robert Young Center – Community Support Program 
(309)-779-2094

NAMI Crisis Text Line 
(309)-779-2999 
NAMI National HelpLine – NOT for crisis. 
1-800-950-6264

