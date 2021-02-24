Signs a loved one is suffering from an eating disorder

We’ve been taking a look this week at how mental health illnesses can have serious ramifications.

When depression and anxiety are left untreated, it can sometimes lead to an eating disorder.

Those conditions affect 29 million Americans.

We examine how winter months can add to the problem in the Quad Cities in Part 2 of our series ‘The Battle Within,’ highlighting mental health.

If you know someone who has a mental health need, links to local resources are below:

* Vera French Community Mental Health Center – https://www.verafrenchmhc.org/

* Genesis Health – https://www.genesishealth.com/care-treatment/behavioral-health/psych_associates/