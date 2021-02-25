The Battle Within: DJ Carton’s journey through mental health (pt 3)

DJ Carton is back loving the game of basketball and a big reason for that is Marquette accepting who he is and the relationships DJ has built with his team.

Carton is averaging almost 13 points per game this season on 45 percent shooting. After stepping away from the game for 6 month last year, he now is hoping for a future in basketball.

On Wednesday, DJ helped lead Marquette to a big road victory against North Carolina. A game in which he had 17 points.

DJ isn’t just better on the court but off as well, he spends more time with his family, and often shows off his tattoo “Family over everything.”

Carton wants others to learn from his story and reach out to him if they need help.