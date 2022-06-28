The owners of Bayside Bistro announced Tuesday that the Davenport location in the Village in East Davenport is closed.

“It is with some sadness but also with hope looking towards the future, that we’re announcing the closure of our Village of East Davenport location effective immediately,” the restaurant said in a release, noting they’re looking for a new spot.

“We are not leaving Davenport, just leaving the location. We are currently looking for another location in Iowa and will announce when the time is right. In the meantime, we are excited to continue to serve our great customers at our Rock Island, Illinois location, 2704 18th Avenue, and at the Freight House Farmers’ Market,” the owners said.

One of Bayside Bistro’s sandwich specialties.

“This week, we are serving our wonderful smoothies and delicious food at the John Deere Classic and will update you with more exciting news in the coming weeks. We will announce a customer appreciation day at the Davenport location in the next couple of days to say thank you for all your support since 2018.”

Bayside Bistro recently held its ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new space at 2704 18th Ave., Rock Island. The location was formerly a Godfather’s Pizza, among other family-owned restaurants.

Bayside Bistro operates a smoothie stand at the Freight House Farmers Market and is an advertiser with the Quad Cities River Bandits, the Single-A affiliate of the Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals; and the Quad City Steamwheelers of the Indoor Football League.