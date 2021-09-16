Bayside Bistro to open second location in Rock Island

The owners of Bayside Bistro are planning to open a second location in the Quad Cities next year.

Darryl and Latisha Howlett announced that a second location will open during the spring of 2022 at 2704 18th Avenue in Rock Island. The site was formerly a Godfather’s Pizza, among other family-owned restaurants.

“We’re excited to expand our business to the Illinois side of the (Mississippi) River – particularly Rock Island,” Latisha Howlett said. “We currently have many of our customers from Illinois, who dine with us in Davenport.”

Bayside Bistro is currently located at 1105 Christie Street in the Village of East Davenport. The restaurant has operated there since August 2018, and will remain open.

“It hasn’t been lost on us that our first three years has been through a record-breaking cold winter, record-breaking floods, followed by a global pandemic,” said Darryl Howlett. “We’re very thankful to God, our loyal customers, family and friends, for getting us to today’s announcement.”

The second location will provide more space for catering, dine-in customers, musical entertainment, and an expansion of Bayside Bistro’s popcorn operations.

The current Rock Island location timeline is as follows:

Fall/Winter 2021-22: Make building/restaurant operational for catering/popcorn sales.

Mid-November 2021: Restaurant ready to provide takeout orders only.

Spring 2022: Grand opening and fully operational restaurant.

Bayside Bistro is looking for experienced cooks and food prep staff. The owners also wanted to thank the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce for their advice and support.

“We look forward to working with the Chamber of Commerce, Rock Island city officials, community leaders, schools, and providing scholarship opportunities for high school and college students,” Darryl Howlett said.

Bayside Bistro also operates a smoothie stand at the Freight House Farmers Market, Davenport. For more information, visit baysidebistroqc.com.