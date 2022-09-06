Homecoming Week for Bettendorf Community School District is September 18 – 24 this year and the district has activities planned for nearly the entire week. The Homecoming Shirt webstore closes on Sunday, September 11 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to buy shirts.

On Tuesday, September 20, the Junior and Senior girls will face off for a game of Powderpuff, or flag football, starting at 7 p.m. Admission to this game is $5 for spectators and all proceeds will be donated to the Student Hunger Drive.

On Wednesday, September 23, the BHS Student Council will be hosting a drive-in movie presentation of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at TouVelle Football Field at 7:45 p.m. Please bring a blanket or chair, as staying in cars will not be permitted. A $5 admission will be charged at the door and concessions will be available. Proceeds go towards the Student Hunger Drive.

The Homecoming Parade will begin promptly at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 22. The parade route will start on 23rd Street near Splash Landing, continue onto Spruce Hills, then turn onto 18th Street and finally end at Bettendorf High School. Anyone who belongs to a Bettendorf club that would like to be involved in the parade or has a convertible or Jeep that could be in the parade for the Court and other special guests, please contact Christina Burroughs at cburroughs@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

The Homecoming Game versus Davenport Central takes place on Friday, September 23 and coronation for the Homecoming King and Queen will take place during the game.