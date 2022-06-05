The Bettendorf Community School District has announced their plans for a summer food service program. Starting on June 13, all kids and teens 18 and under can receive meals free of charge, no registration needed, at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, 3311 Central Avenue in Bettendorf. Meals will be served Monday through Friday, June 13-17, June 20-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22, and July 25-29. Breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 12-12:45 p.m. All meals must be consumed on the property on a first come, first served basis.

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 to find other available sites in the community.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination during meal service.