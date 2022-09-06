The Bettendorf Community School District and OPN Architects are working together to develop a long-range facility master plan. OPN Architects is conducting a thorough assessment and analysis of the district’s facilities, systems and site.

The next key step is convening a Facilities Advisory Committee made up of parents, staff, students, community members and business owners to review the findings of the assessment and set priorities that will help create a facility plan for the district that balances needs and wants with available funding.

Anyone interested in applying to be on the committee is asked to complete an interest form by September 9 at 4 p.m. Contact Celeste Miller at cmiller@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or (563) 359-3681 with questions.