CASI is asking for donations for their “Be a Fan to a Senior” program. Summer is just starting and many area seniors are asking for fans to help them cope with the heat.

Donations of new 20 inch box fans can be dropped off at CASI, located at 1035 W Kimberly Road in Davenport. Cash donations may also be mailed to that address. Seniors are especially susceptible to summer heat and have difficulty regulating their body temperatures. If you have questions or need a fan, call them at 563-386-7477 or visit their website by clicking here.