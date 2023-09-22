As of Thursday, Sept. 21, ImpactLife has less than a one-day supply of both type O-negative and O-positive red blood cells. Type B-positive red blood cells are at a 3-day supply and platelet donations from all blood types are also greatly needed, as platelets must be used within a week of collection.

A “Hudson’s Heroes” blood drive will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Park View Lutheran Church, Eldridge.

The blood center strives for a 5- to 7-day supply of all blood types, but recent blood donation and usage trends have led to critically low inventory levels for these blood types.

To counter the shortage, ImpactLife is holding a “Hudson’s Heroes” blood drive is Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Park View Lutheran Church (14 Grove Rd., Eldridge).

The blood drive honors Hudson McKearney of Eldridge, now age 6, who received multiple blood transfusions during his treatment for cancer. More than 85 people have signed up to donate so far, to help boost the region’s blood supply.

The greatest need is for donors with Type O negative and O-positive blood.

“It’s concerning when inventory levels this low,” Amanda Hess, ImpactLife’s Vice President, Donor Relations and Marketing, said in a Friday release. “We have an urgent need to fill appointment schedules and return to more stable inventory levels to continue providing for routine needs and to maintain surge capacity for any emergencies that may arise.”

Blood and platelet donations are used to support ongoing, routine use at local hospitals while a reserve is needed in case of a spike in demand due to large scale emergency or mass trauma.

“It’s the blood that was already donated, tested, and ‘on the shelves’ ready to distribute to hospitals that makes the greatest difference in a crisis,” said Hess.

Type O-negative and O-positive red blood cells are known as “universal” blood types because they can be transfused to patients of all other blood types. These components are frequently used in emergencies because they can be transfused to patients before lab testing can take place to determine the patient’s blood type.

To thank those who come to give blood with ImpactLife, the blood center is now providing all presenting donors with their choice of an electronic gift card or bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store. The featured store item will be a long-sleeve heather black T-shirt that reads “Blood Donors Rock.” Value of the e-gift card depends on donation type and location:

Whole blood donations: $10 gift card OR 500 bonus points

Platelet, plasma, or double red cell donations: $25 gift card OR 1500 bonus points

1st or 2nd time platelet donation: $50 gift card OR 3000 bonus points

First lifetime registration with ImpactLife (at donor center locations only): $50 gift card OR 3000 bonus points

Hudson in 2019 was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), the most common childhood cancer and happens when an immature white blood cell within the bone marrow develops errors in its DNA, according to the Hudson Strong Foundation website.

The Saturday blood drive honors 6-year-old Hudson McKearney of Eldridge, who survived leukemia with the help of blood transfusions.

He had chemotherapy from March of 2019 until May of 2022. “The years following diagnosis were filled with some great moments and experiences, but also countered with so much darkness and fear,” the foundation site says.

“We unfortunately learned the true meaning of fear when we had come to the realization that our child may die; maybe not from cancer, but from infections or chemotherapy,” the site says.

“After years of blood draws, finger pokes, port access/de-access, antibiotics, liquid medications, pills, chemotherapy, IM injections, SubQ injections, NG tubes, CT scans, tube feeds, nasopharyngeal swabs, lumbar punctures, bone marrow biopsies, fever protocols, isolation, masking, speech therapy, physical therapy, blood transfusions, platelet transfusions, IVIG transfusions and countless tears and screams he finished chemotherapy.

“Not all parents get the privilege to say that. Our child was fortunately diagnosed with the most common blood cancer in children, one with more research and treatment options. The lack of funding has prevented other cancers from having as many treatment options and research.”

You can learn more about Hudson's story

For more information on ImpactLife Donor Rewards, You can schedule a donation appointment by calling 800-757-5401 or online