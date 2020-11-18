‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ spreads holiday cheer to less fortunate seniors

Home Instead’s ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ is back to spread holiday cheer to lonely and financially challenged seniors in the Quad Cities.

Through the program, Quad Citians can purchase a gift for a senior in need to brighten up their holiday, especially in the difficult times of the pandemic.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program brings so much joy to seniors in our community,” said Ada Christopher, owner of the Quad Cities Home Instead offices. “Seniors are especially at risk for the feelings of isolation that we’ve all felt at some point during the pandemic, and a simple gift can show them that they have been thought of, which is more important this year than ever.”

The traditional way to participate is to select an ornament with a senior’s name from the ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ tree located at the Home Instead office at 1977 Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf now through December 7.

The ornament will have a gift suggestion that can be purchased and returned to the office unwrapped. Volunteers will then distribute the gift to the senior.

For those that would prefer, this year there is a contactless way to participate. Visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com and enter a zip code to find a wish list for a senior that can purchased on Amazon Business through December 7.

The gift will be shipped to Home Instead and then be distributed to the senior.

“We need the community’s help more than ever to make sure seniors feel connected this year,” said Christopher. “This year we knew we had to find a way to spread holiday cheer to seniors, and we are grateful for the community’s participation.”

For more information about the ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program, visit this website or call (563) 359-0027.