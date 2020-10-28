Be aware of COVID-19 contact tracing scams

There is a new phone scam circulating.



Rock Island County Health Officials say callers are posing as contact tracers trying to lure information from victims.



Health officials say there has been an increase in calls this week.



They say if someone from the health department calls they will only ask health related questions, and they will never ask for financial information.

“You know unfortunately people, and scammers who are bent on doing something bad are going to take any opportunities that they can. COVID is just another one of those opportunities,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer with the Rock Island County Health Department.



Hills says hand up immediately if you get a scam call.



You can also take down the number and report it to the (FTC) Federal Trade Commission.