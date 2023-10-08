Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley is teaming up with Davenport Community Schools to empower young scholars within the district. The organization will host four “Big for a Day” events at various elementary schools throughout the month of October, a news release says.

Participants from local businesses and organizations will pay a visit to students at their schools for a “power lunch.” Each volunteer will be paired with a student, participate in fun activities to get to know each other, and foster community engagement.

Justin Jay, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters MV, says that this opportunity is mutually beneficial in more ways than one.

“We think these events are a great strategy to connect and engage businesses with local schools while introducing the concept of mentoring. It’s good to get them into a building to build a connection with school staff as well,” he said.

While volunteers get the opportunity to engage with great students and learn more about local schools, students receive a strong message that the surrounding community supports and believes in their potential.

Schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 12 – Truman Elementary and Jefferson Elementary

Thursday, Oct. 26 – McKinley Elementary and Wilson Elementary

For more information, email jjustin@bbbs-mv.org or visit here.