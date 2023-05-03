The Quad Cities is exactly a month away from a free, family friendly outdoor event in downtown Bettendorf.

The Downtown Bettendorf Organization (DBO) is hosting Be Downtown on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the 15th St. Landing, located at 15th Street and State Street. The event will have food trucks, bags tournaments with cash prizes, activities for kids and more. There will be live music in two-hour sets starting at noon and running throughout the day by area bands Doug Brundies, Threat Level Midnight, Panic River Band and Diplomats of Solid Sound. The music will continue late into the night at three downtown Bettendorf businesses – Harley Corin’s, Purgatory’s Pub and Riverside Grille. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Verde, a contemporary Mexican restaurant located at 1507 State Street, will have food and an outdoor bar for alcohol and other drink sales. Food trucks will serve food from 12- 6 p.m. and include Quick E’s Tacos, Schaa-Bo’s Korean Fusion, Smokin’ Goodness BBQ and Sweet Tooth Snacks. The K&K Family Fun Zone at 1818 Grant Street will be open from 12- 6 p.m. where kids can enjoy bounce houses, bubble stations and a hands-on science station by Absolute Science.

Be Downtown will have three separate bags tournaments at 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for first place ($300), second ($200) and third places ($100). The tournaments are free to enter and check-in for each tournament is one hour before its start.

There will be plenty of parking for the event, including includes on-street parking on State and Grant Streets and at these lots in downtown Bettendorf:

15th Street and Grant Street (TBK Bank building lot) available after 1 p.m.

18 th Street and Mississippi Street (Asbury Methodist Church lot)

Street and Mississippi Street (Asbury Methodist Church lot) 18th Street and Grant Street (City of Bettendorf lot)

Bettendorf City Hall (1609 State Street)

Former Village Inn parking lot at 1210 State Street

Parking for motorcycles will be available on 15th Street.

