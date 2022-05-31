The Downtown Bettendorf Organization (DBO) presents Be Downtown from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 in the lot at 15th and State Streets. This free, family-friendly event will feature multiple bags tournaments with cash prizes, live outdoor music, food trucks, children’s activities and much more.

The day starts off at 9:30 a.m. with 1031 Fitness presenting a free 45-minute high-intensity training (HIT) workout. Afterward, the K&K Family Fun Zone will have bounce houses, bubble stations and a hands-on science station by Absolute Science. Verde, a contemporary Mexican restaurant located at The Bridges, will have food and an outdoor bar for alcoholic and other beverage sales. Food trucks including CC&B Mobile Food BBQ, Izzy’s Place, QC Fuel and Sweet Tooth Snacks will serve food between 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Be Downtown will feature three separate bags tournaments at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Each tournament will award $527.22 in cash prizes for first, second and third places. Participants may sign up for the double elimination tournaments online in advance here. There is no fee to enter any of the tournaments. Check-in for each tournament is one hour prior to its start.

Be Downtown is the finale of the 52722 Zip Code Party. Ten cash prizes of $527.22 will be awarded throughout the day. Live music will be provided in two-hour sets throughout the day starting at 11 a.m. Performers include area bands Panic River Band, 10 of Soul, Threat Level Midnight and national touring band Them Coulee Boys from Eau Claire, WI. Late night live music will continue at three downtown Bettendorf businesses, including Harley Corin’s featuring Code 415; Riverside Grille with North of 40; and Purgatory’s Pub featuring Crooked Cactus and Toxic Blonde.

Parking for the event includes on-street parking on State and Grant Streets plus at multiple lots in downtown Bettendorf, including:

15th Street and Grant Street (TBK Bank building lot) available after 1 p.m.

18 th Street and Mississippi Street (Asbury Methodist Church lot)

Bettendorf City Hall

Motorcycle parking on 15th Street also will be available

Additional event details can be found here or on the DBO Facebook page. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Be Downtown event line-up



9:30 a.m. Fitness 1031 HIT workout

10:30 a.m. K&K Family Fun Zone opens, food trucks open

11 a.m. Bags tournament #1

11 a.m. Panic River Band

2 p.m. Bags tournament #2

2 p.m. 10 of Soul

4 p.m. Bags tournament #3

4:45 p.m. Threat Level Midnight

7:30 p.m. Them Coulee Boys

8 p.m. Live music @ Harley Corin’s, Riverside Grille and Purgatory’s Pub