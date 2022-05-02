The Downtown Bettendorf Organization (DBO) will presents the free outdoor event Be Downtown on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in the lot at 15th and State Streets. This family-friendly event will feature multiple bags tournaments with cash prizes, live outdoor music, food trucks, children’s activities and more.

The day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with 1031 Fitness presenting a free 45-minute high-intensity training workout. Afterward, the K&K Family Fun Zone will be set up with bounce houses, bubble stations, and a hands-on science station by Absolute Science. Verde, a contemporary Mexican restaurant located at The Bridges, will offer food and an outdoor bar for alcohol and other beverage sales. Food trucks will serve food 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. including: CC&B Mobile Food BBQ, Here’s the Scoop, Izzy’s Place and QC Fuel.

Be Downtown will feature three separate bags tournaments at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Each tournament will award $527.22 in cash prizes for first, second and third places. Participants may sign up for the double elimination tournaments online in advance HERE. There is no cost to enter. Check-in for each tournament is one hour prior to its start.

Bettendorf and all the QC can party like it’s 52722 on May 27, 2022 all over Bettendorf.

Be Downtown is the finale of the 52722 Zip Code Party, which honors May 27, 2022 (the city ZIP code of 52722). Ten cash prizes of $527.22 will be awarded throughout the day.

Beginning at 11 a.m., live music will be provided in two-hour sets throughout the day by area bands Panic River Band, 10 of Soul, Threat Level Midnight and national touring band Them Coulee Boys from Eau Claire, Wis. Late night live music will continue at three downtown Bettendorf businesses, including Harley Corin’s featuring Code 415; Riverside Grille with North of 40; and Purgatory’s Pub featuring Crooked Catus and Toxic Blonde.

Parking for the event includes on-street parking on State and Grant Streets plus at multiple lots in downtown Bettendorf, including:

15th St. and Grant St. (TBK Bank building lot) available after 1 p.m.

18 th St. and Mississippi St. (Asbury Methodist Church lot)

St. and Mississippi St. (Asbury Methodist Church lot) 18th St. and Grant St. (City of Bettendorf lot)

Bettendorf City Hall

Motorcycle parking on 15th St. also will be available

Additional event details can be found at downtownbettendorf.org or on the DBO Facebook page. Patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Many activities for 52722 party

Bettendorf is celebrating a once in a century date that matches its ZIP code — 52722, on 5/27/22 (May 27th). But the fun will not be limited to that day, extending throughout this month.

Try an intoxicating 5272BREW next Saturday, May 7 at the new Nerdspeak Brewery, Bettendorf.

The next big date is Saturday, May 7, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a 5272BREW tapping at Nerdspeak Brewery, 7563 State St., Bettendorf. The City of Bettendorf is teaming up with all five breweries in Bettendorf and each will brew their very own tribute to the city as part of the ZIP Code party. Come and enjoy a once-in-a-century beer and live music from Bettendorf’s own Bobby Ray Bunch.

The next 5272BREW tapping will be May 13, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Crawford Brew Works, 3569 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.

The many, many events and specials planned for May 27 include a Happy Hour at the new Mio Russo Sicilian Bar + Table (open at the former Crust location), 2561 53rd Ave. Drinks will be Buy One — Get One for $.52722 on Friday, May 27th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For a complete schedule of Bettendorf ZIP Code Party events, click HERE.