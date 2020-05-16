‘Be extraordinarily careful,’ Gov. Pritzker’s advice to Quad Cities as Iowa reopens

While businesses on the Iowa side of the river re-open on Friday, Quad City residents in Illinois continue to remain under modified stay-at-home order until the end of May.

For regions located on state lines, like the Quad Cities, it is unclear how reopening of one side of the region will impact the spread of COVID-19 in the other.

“We are not collecting the data about people crossing over from Iowa,” Gov. Pritzker responded to Local 4 News reporter, Joshua Vinson’s question during Friday’s daily briefing, on data that suggests if re-opening in Iowa puts Illinois residents living on the state line at higher risk of contracting the disease.

Pointing towards the data that suggests wide-spread positivity rate where people are gathering in large groups and warning against those who are asymptomatic, the governor added that, “I am genuinely concerned that with no stay-at-home order in place in Iowa, that people who are traveling across the border and… gathering in large groups are going into restaurants or bars… will asymptomatically come back to Illinois and spread it.”

“I would suggest that if you’re looking for the opportunity to get together to do the things that you’ve been doing in the past to go into a retail store or something like that, we’re 14 days away according to the data from you being able to do that, and we’ve done so well up to now,” he continued.