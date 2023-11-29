Muscatine Parks and Recreation wants you to become one of Santa’s helpers at the Elves Workshop!

Santa and his elves are taking a break from the North Pole and offering a remote workshop in Muscatine. Bring out the whole family to enjoy fun and games as Muscatine Mall is transformed into a version of the North Pole. Kids can decorate craft items, create holiday cards, play in reindeer games and visit Santa.

The free Elves Workshop is Saturday, December 9, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Muscatine Mall, located at 1903 Park Ave., Muscatine. For more information, click here.